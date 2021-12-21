New Hope announces photo contest winners - 1

Jerry Vincent won in the wildlife and nature category of the New Hope photo contest for a goldfinch portrait. (Submitted photo)

The 12th annual New Hope In Focus Photo Contest concluded as the 2021 winning photos were presented at the Dec. 13 New Hope City Council meeting.

Twenty photographers entered the contest. The photographers either live, work or attend school in New Hope, and the photos all depict places in the city.

A panel of judges from the community with extensive knowledge of photography and visual communication evaluated each photograph. Each judge awarded a score based on the following criteria: subject matter, composition, clarity, lighting, depth of field, drama/artistry, difficulty, technical excellence and overall impact.

Dack Nehring earned first place in the People & Families category for “Weed Killer,” a self-portrait.

Julian Monks received first place in the City Landmarks category with a landscape photo of the Northwood Park bridge titled “Reflection.”

Jerry Vincent finished first in the Wildlife & Nature category and had the highest overall score for “Goldfinch Portrait,” a portrait of a perched finch.

In the special Youth Photographer category, Aaliyah James took home the honor for photographers ages 18 and under, with her cheerleader portrait titled “The Hawks Nest.”

Throughout November, community members voted for their favorite photo in the People’s Choice category, online and in-person. This year’s favorite was “Ghost Runner” by Branden Wiater, a black-and-white image of a runner in the fog.

The winning photos are on digital display at New Hope City Hall, 4401 Xylon Ave. N. The winning images and all 2021 In Focus photo contest entries can be viewed online at newhopemn.gov.

