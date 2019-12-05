(Photo courtesy of Mike Oeterson)
Crystal’s 34th police officer, Juliette Glynn, was sworn in last week by Crystal Mayor Jim Adams at city hall, while Chief Stephanie Revering (background, left) and other members of the department observe the event.
(Photo courtesy of Mike Oeterson)
