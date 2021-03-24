The installation of a new cell tower in Golden Valley will expand the area’s 4G LTE coverage for AT&T customers and first responders who rely on the company’s FirstNet service.
“At a time when technology is proving to be even more essential for communication, AT&T customers can rest assured that our company is continuing to invest in our network and new technologies to make connection easier,” said Paul Weirtz, President of AT&T Minnesota. “We consistently work to provide better coverage for Minnesota’s communities. And we’re investing in our wireless network in Golden Valley and across the state to accomplish that.”
That includes improved service to communications devices used by police, fire, and other first responders. Through a public-private partnership authorized by Congress in 2012, the company and the First Responder Network Authority created a nationwide wireless broadband communication platform to be used solely by first responders.
Sen. Ann Rest voiced her support of the tower, saying greater service was needed in the area “for everything from business to education to health care, especially as our work and school lives moved home due to the pandemic.”
In 2020, the company reported it made almost 2,000 enhancements across Minnesota, including new cell sites, additional network capacity, network upgrades and small cells.
