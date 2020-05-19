Neighborhood ‘cello guy’ adds soundtrack to Golden Valley golden hour

Joe Schmidt has been filling the evening air with the warm and mellow tones of his cello from his front door on Orchard Avenue in Golden Valley. He plays whatever he feels that day, from Celtic music to the Beatles, and show tunes to Bach.
“A few days ago I played music by Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, it’s a book of fiddle music written for violin. I play it on my cello down an octave,” he said. “It’s very Americana type of music.”
He’s got a soft spot for the sentimental as well, and personal favorites like “Till There Was You” from The Music Man and often-covered “What’s It All About, Alfie” sound great on the somber, woodsy tones of the instrument.
Passersby have paused to listen and stopped to say hello while on their evening walks. Neighbor Cathy Waldhouser said she heard the sounds from her street soon after the stay-at-home orders were issued.
“Stepping out the front door for a walk we heard his cello drifting through the quiet neighborhood. As we got closer and stopped in the street to listen, others did the same, sometimes whole families,” she said. “The combination of music and otherwise silence sandwiched between the city and Highway 100 is wonderful.”
Schmidt has been putting on these porch performances almost continuously for several weeks.
“I would say I do this in response to the pandemic, in the sense that I feel that music, at least for me, has to be shared to be meaningful,” he said. “It is sort of my voice, to express how I feel, and to connect with others at this time where connection is difficult.”
Lately, he’s stuck to the cello, the musical middle child to the violin and bass. The instrument’s rich sounds are more similar to the human vocal range than any other instrument. He also has a working knowledge of classical guitar, piano, violin and flute, but the cello was the first he learned to play.
“I have a lot of instruments,” he confessed. “I find it interesting and stimulating. I like the way they look and their history.”
He has been taking lessons on and off throughout his life, the last sessions at MacPhail Center for Music. He was an original member of the Golden Valley Community Orchestra, has played in the St. Paul Civic and St. Anthony Community orchestras, and took part in several string quartets, trios and duets. Since 2014, he’s been spending his early afternoons playing at Mackenzie Pub in downtown Minneapolis.
He and his wife moved to Golden Valley in 2007 as empty nesters; she died of breast cancer in 2013.
Schmidt is a practicing attorney, Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden volunteer, hiker, biker, gardener, beer brewer, and, now, neighborhood musician.
Schmidt said he continues to play in the afternoons, weather and mental effort permitting.
“It takes energy,” he said.
