Need ‘higher than ever,’ registration is the opposite for virtual Run the Valley

The 26th Run the Valley was scheduled for April 18. Unsurprisingly, the vent didn’t occur, and that didn’t sit well with the organizing team.
“Run The Valley has been the biggest fundraising event for Golden Valley’s Human Services Commission,” said Brian Erickson, a recreation supervisor for the city. “To lose that funding for a year would have a big impact on the commission’s ability to financially support organizations.”
A few of those organizations that benefit from the annual race include PRISM, Northwest Suburban Dinner At Your Door, Crisis Nursery, Sojourner Project, HUG, Senior Community Services, Bridge For Youth and Resource West. All of these organizations support residents during difficult times, and under the current pandemic, it didn’t feel right to let the event roll over.
So, the team got on the virtual bandwagon and planned a cyber run. This new Run the Valley will occur over nine days, Friday, June 5, to Sunday, June 14. Participants will run the race on their own time, using the official race route, their own route or a treadmill, and then submit their results using a website called Athlinks.
Low numbers
Right now, registration numbers are at an all-time low. Since the virtual event was announced, Erickson said “very few” new registrations have come in and the event is “very far” from usual participation numbers. He estimated that by the May 25 deadline, about 100 or so runners will have registered. That’s a far cry from previous years, which repeatedly drew numbers in the 400s: some from outlying areas and outstate, but mostly a pool of folks from Golden Valley.
Whether that is from the lack of awareness of the new event or disinterest with a nontraditional race setting, it is disappointing for the commission. Erickson thought it may be because while Run the Valley is known locally, its purpose may not be so apparent.
“Considering how supportive the Golden Valley community is, we wonder if it’s because people don’t realize that Run The Valley is the City’s largest annual fundraiser to help local residents in times of need,” he said.
Race costs have not changed to raise funds even with limited participation. Registration is $40 for either the 5K or the 10K race, $25 for the 5K walk and $5 for the 0.2K Kids Fun Run. Official race shirts will be sent after the May 25 registration deadline.
The sample route and registration information are available at bit.ly/2z5sDH9.
Adding back the ‘fun’
Come race day, all participants are asked to don their race shirts and grab a photo or two to share on social media with the hashtag #RunTheValleyGV. It’s a way to do what the traditional race has and organizers were worried a virtual race won’t: to unite participants in their commitment to others. Erickson said the central mission for the race is to help people, but an “added benefit” is that the gathering tends to bring people together and have some fun. Utilizing social media is the most ideal in a time where interacting with others outside of the home is discouraged.
Those with a competitive spirit are welcome to try and beat last year’s top finishers. In 2019, the top 10K finisher was 18-year-old Sam Theisen with 36:48, followed by times of 42:31 and 44:50; for the 5K, 35-year-old Nate Hall swept the competition with 19:23, followed by 20:10 and 20:31.
For those that have simply been looking for ways to support those most affected by the current health and economic crisis–you, too, might not need to look farther than this event.
“The Human Service Commission’s fundraising needs haven’t changed—in fact, the needs are higher than ever,” said Erickson.
