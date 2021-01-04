Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted North Suburban Emergency Assistance Response, Inc. (NEAR) with $5,436 to continue to provide food to Crystal area residents.
The funding will provide the organization with two new commercial freezers to allow for more food storage.
The food shelf serves an average of 330 families and 1,200 individuals per month.
Open Your Heart looks for gaps in funding of services based on geographic or demographic considerations and reaches out to agencies serving those communities. The goal is to ensure that providers of crisis services have the tools, equipment, and infrastructure necessary to carry out their work.
Grants are awarded quarterly and are considered through the application process.
Applications may be obtained at oyh.org/grant-programs.
