NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness), McCubbin Training and LeadingAge Minnesota have created a free, online training on self-care for senior workers during COVID-19. The training helps caregivers develop personal strategies for managing stress and practicing self-care as they continue to provide care for others.
The training, which includes a salute from Gov. Tim Walz, is targeted for caregivers of older adults living in care centers, assisted living, their own home and adult foster care settings. It is about 20 minutes long and can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet or desktop computer.
To access the training, go to namimn.org and see “Self-Care Training for Senior Workers.” For more information, call 651-645-2948.
