NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has set up a variety of online mental health classes for May.

The free classes are online on Zoom. They include classes such as Creating Caring Communities, Mental Health and the Workplace, Self Care and Mindfulness, Hope for Recovery, Get to Know NAMI, Discipline Tips for Stressed Parents, Mental Illnesses and Crisis Communication Strategies, a suicide prevention class called QPR – Question, Persuade and Refer and many more.

The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers and the general public. Find a complete listing of these classes and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” or go straight to https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments