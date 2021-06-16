A Brooklyn Park man with a history of mental illness was charged with murder June 16 after running down a neighbor in an SUV, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Christopher Rice, 46, was charged with second-degree murder, with intent but not premeditated, following the death of Paul Pfeifer, a 67-year-old Brooklyn Park man. He was also charged with criminal vehicular homicide as a driver who causes collision and leaves the scene.
Rice is scheduled to make his first court appearance on June 17.
“This office is shocked by the level of violence in our streets,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. Rice’s actions were “violent, disturbing and intentional,” he said.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 12, Brooklyn Park police officers were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run in the 9500 block of Scott Lane North. Arriving officers found a man, later identified as Pfeifer, lying at the end of a driveway near the road.
A bystander was performing CPR on Pfeifer, who was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Witnesses indicated that Pfeifer was hit by a black SUV, which had fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim’s husband told police that Pfeifer, who lived near the scene, had left the house to get the mail.
Officers located a black Chevy Traverse with front end damage parked down the road.
The vehicle was registered to woman later identified as Rice’s girlfriend. This woman arrived on the scene, telling officers that she had heard a commotion and realized her vehicle was gone.
She brought officers to her residence, where officers located Rice.
“Officers observed (Rice’s) behavior was erratic,” the criminal complaint reads.
“Defendant was mumbling to himself and incoherent. Defendant told officers he hears things and sees lights. Defendant then admitted to driving and hitting somebody. Defendant told officers he is controlled by a man, and the man controlled him to hit the victim with his vehicle.”
Police placed Rice under arrest. He told officers that he has bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia, but had not taken his medication for more than a month.
Rice then told officers that while he was driving, he saw a man at a mailbox, and the voices he hears in his head told him the man had done something bad to his mother. The voices told him to hit the man with the SUV.
Rice told officers that he did not know Pfeifer personally, but had seen him around the neighborhood.
In 2019, Rice was civilly committed due to his history of mental health issues. He has a pending aggravated robbery case where he was found incompetent to proceed to trial.
