An 18-year-old man was charged with murder after allegedly shooting a minor in a Brooklyn Park grocery store parking lot.
Marcus Thornton, no fixed address, was charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Varney Kennedy Jr., of Golden Valley.
Tyrell Shields, 19, of Brooklyn Park, was also charged with aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 3:42 p.m. Aug. 17, Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to the African Market, at 5700 Brookdale Dr., on a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers were approached by a man carrying a shooting victim, later identified as Kennedy, toward the squad car. Officers began to render medical aid to Kennedy, who was transported by ambulance to North Memorial Hospital.
While doctor performed surgery on Kennedy, he died as a result of his injuries.
Officers secured a silver Dodge Caliber sedan in the parking lot where Kennedy had been sitting.
There were several bullet holes in the glass and passenger door, as well as exit holes in rear driver-side door and window.
Officers located several spent 9mm shell casings. Officers later found a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun sitting underneath a shrub near a dumpster.
A witness told officers that the man who shot Kennedy had just sold her a THC vaporizer cartridge.
Several witnesses directed officers to nearby apartment building, where officers were able to obtain surveillance footage.
Officers also reviewed surveillance footage from a city-owned camera at the intersection of Yates Avenue North and Brookdale Drive North, which shows the exterior of the African Market.
Officers observed a man, later identified as Thornton, standing outside of the Dodge Caliber. He is seen pulling something from his waistband, which officers believe to be a handgun, then pointing it at the passenger-side window. The glass then shatters, and Thornton runs towards an apartment complex.
In surveillance footage at the complex, Thornton is seen removing his sweatshirt and shoes and throwing them on an apartment balcony.
He entered the apartment complex, greeted by a woman. Officers determined that Sheilds lives in the apartment with his girlfriend.
At approximately 4:01 p.m., Thornton left the apartment after changing his clothes and enters a black SUV.
Shields told officers that he knew Thornton casually from smoking cigarettes together.
In a tapped statement, he told officers that he walked from his apartment to the store with Thornton, buying $10 worth of marijuana before entering the store. Thornton stayed in the parking lot to sell marijuana cartridges.
Shields said he heard the shooting while in the store. Once he returned to his apartment, Thornton had already entered and changed some of his clothing.
Shields called an Uber for Thornton, and disposed of his old clothing at a Holiday gas station in Eden Prairie.
