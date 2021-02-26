A man with a history of domestic violence was charged with murder after he allegedly beat his girlfriend in a Brooklyn Park home, later causing her death in St. Paul.
Timothy Heller, 42, with no permanent address, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lacy Jo Marie Krube, 36.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 21, St. Paul fire fighters were dispatched to the 1500 block of Jackson Street on a report of an unresponsive female.
Arriving firefighters saw clear signs of physical trauma on Krube including two black eyes, and requested police assistance.
Witnesses reported that the Krube had consumed controlled substances before becoming unresponsive. She did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead.
St. Paul Police arrived on the scene, and witnesses told them that the Krube had been dropped off at the residence on the evening of Feb. 20 after she had been severely beaten by her boyfriend. Witnesses tried to convince her to seek medical attention, but she refused, according to charging documents.
Investigators learned that the Krube and Heller had been staying at a home on the 7500 block of Brunswick Avenue in Brooklyn Park. Officers responded to the address, where witnesses said Heller was homeless and that they opened their home to him and his girlfriend during extremely cold weather.
While the witnesses did not see the assault occur, they observed Krube’s injuries and confronted Heller, who fled the home on foot. They attempted to convince Krube to go to the hospital, but she instead requested they drive her to St. Paul to stay with friends.
Officers found blood and a large dent in the drywall in the room where Heller and Krube were staying.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found numerous injuries on Krube’s body, including signs of strangulation and a ruptured stomach, the latter injury noted as the cause of death.
Heller was arrested in St. Paul Feb. 22. While he denied being responsible for the Krube’s death, he admitted to punching her in the face and causing other injuries. Without being told about the victim’s abdominal injuries, he told police the Krube had been assaulted weeks earlier by another boyfriend who had stomped on her stomach.
Heller has three previous convictions for assault, five violations of order for protection or no-contact orders, and three domestic assault convictions.
