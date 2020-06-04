Starting June 1, CenterPoint Energy began utility work on Winnetka Avenue (County Road 156) between 10th and 42nd avenues in Crystal, Golden Valley and New Hope. Weather permitting, utility work is expected to be completed by November.
The work in the area will consist of replacing natural gas mains and connecting natural gas services lines as part of the Winnetka Avenue 2020 Belt Line project.
Utility work will be completed in one- to two-block segments along the construction area starting at 10th Avenue and working north. People driving and biking should expect lane restrictions and traffic configuration changes in areas where active construction is occurring. At least one lane in each direction will be maintained. There will be access to residences and businesses.
For more information, contact CenterPoint Energy at 612-321-5546.
