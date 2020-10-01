Winter sports are happening for the 2020-21 school year.
The Minnesota State High School League board of directors announced dates for the 2020-21 winter seasons during its meeting on Oct. 1.
There will be a 30 percent reduction in matches across all sports with a maximum of two contests per week. There is also a possibility of three contests a week for the last two weeks of the season in case games are postponed due to COVID-19.
The practice dates were also announced – dance (Nov. 9), boys hockey, adapted floor hockey and boys basketball (Nov. 23), Alpine/Nordic skiing, wrestling, boys swimming and diving and girls hockey (Nov. 30) and gymnastics and girls basketball (Dec. 7).
The total number of contests for each sport are: dance and boys swimming and diving, gymnastics and Alpine/Nordic skiing (11); adapted floor hockey, boys hockey, girls hockey, boys basketball and girls basketball (18); and wrestling (16/32).
Wrestling’s start date is unchanged from normal years to allow for triple duals and regular duals and a 30 percent match reduction.
Spectators will not be allowed for indoor winter events at school facilities and a maximum of 250 fans will be allowed at outdoor events, which is a part of the current COVID-19 guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education.
Postseason play for winter athletics was not discussed at this meeting.
Fall sports
Details for section events, including adding a seventh runner to cross country teams, was also approved at the meeting.
But the big item for fall sports was whether there would be state tournaments in 2020.
The proposal was to have the section 1 champion take on the section 2 champion, section 3 to take on section 4, section 5 to take on section 6 and section 7 to take on section 8.
The board voted 10-8 against any post-section play, however.
So the section championships will conclude 2020 fall sports seasons.
