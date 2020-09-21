The Minnesota State High School League board of directors called a special meeting Sept. 21 and voted to move both football and volleyball back to the fall season.
On Aug. 4, the board of directors approved shortened seasons for cross country, soccer, swimming and diving and tennis while moving football and volleyball to a spring season that would have gone from mid-March to mid-May.
But after several parents sued the MSHSL over the decision and others joined in the protest, a special meeting was called for Sept. 21. Moving volleyball and football back to the fall were the two chief reasons for the meeting. Fall adapted athletics and postseason for the other fall sports were also discussed.
Volleyball was voted to move back to the fall with a 14-4 vote. Practice now begins Sept. 28 with 10 days of preseason practice. Competition begins on Oct. 8 with an 11-week season – 14 dual matches.
Like swimming and diving, no spectators will be allowed at games.
Football was moved back to the fall on a 15-3 vote. There will be a six-game regular season with a two-week postseason format to be decided later. Practice begins Sept. 28 and the first games will be Oct. 9-10.
The postseason will probably be localized to sections and districts with a state tournament unlikely.
There were several motions that were amended during the process with some members pushing for the season to start earlier and several discussions on initial postseason plans.
Only 250 fans will be allowed at football games per Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, and the use of state facilities like U.S. Bank Stadium is not clear with zero fans being allowed at Vikings’ football games, which is one of the reasons why a state meet is not expected.
A survey of MSHSL schools concluded that 76 percent wanted volleyball moved back to the fall, and 80 percent wanted football in the fall. And Dassel-Cokato football parent Dawn Gilman spoke and urged the board to move both sports back.
Dr. Bill Roberts, the chair of the MSHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, also spoke. In a document he submitted to the board prior to the meeting, he wrote, “There is a tipping point for safe activity; determining which side of that continuum football and volleyball will fall without data will be difficult.
“The challenge is to find an acceptable risk strategy somewhere between complete self-isolation and unsafe health environment for players and staff. The team sports and physical activity experience continues to evolve and there is potential for negative outcomes if we are not careful with our decision making around sports with high physical contact and in poorly ventilated areas.”
There were more than 2,200 reported new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend with a single-day record increase of 1,318 new cases in the Sept. 20 report. That pushes Minnesota’s total over 90,000 cases since testing began in March.
While tests were up, there is no evidence that the case increase is due to more testing, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Other items
The board also approved fall training for CI and PI adapted soccer teams with no games. Teams will have eight practices between Sept. 21 and Oct. 23.
Postseason competition for boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, boys and girls soccer and girls swimming and diving were also discussed. State plans are still to be determined.
The board’s soccer guidelines are for higher seeds to host section games with two games per week, starting Oct. 12. Section semifinals and finals will be during the week of Oct. 19.
The swimming and diving guidelines are for swimming and diving events to held at different times and only four teams allowed at any one site. Teams are also only allowed to have 22 swimmers.
Swimming and diving sections begin the week of Oct. 19.
Girls tennis team section tournaments begin Oct. 5 and will end Oct. 17. All matches will be outdoors at the higher seed. Only two matches per week. There is a championship and consolation bracket.
Cross country section meets begin the week of Oct. 12. A maximum of four teams will be allowed on the course at a time. Boys and girls races may be on the same day but teams cannot be on the course at the same time.
Teams will consist of six runners each with top-5 scoring with no more than 24 runners on the course at the same time. Only varsity teams are allowed to race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.