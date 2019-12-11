winterfest1

A young boy takes part in an art project with a helper during the Winterfest Dec. 7 at the Crystal Community Center.

Winterfest, a free event Dec. 7 in Crystal had more than 1,100 visitors. The event featured music and entertainment, along with many activities inside and outside of the Crystal Community Center.

Some of those activities included visiting Santa Claus, crafts, horse-drawn hayrides, DJ music by Kidsdance, a candy cane hunt, an outdoor petting zoo by Animals of Walton’s Hollow and refreshments.

Almsted’s Fresh Market, Crystal VFW 494 and Auxiliary and Team McDaniel helped support the event.

