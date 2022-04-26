The Minnesota Department of Transportation updated the Brooklyn Center City Council on the Highway 252 Environmental Impact Statement project on April 11.
MnDOT officials told the council that interim safety measures on the highway are expected to be implemented by late summer of 2023, and that no specific road layout or design has been selected or eliminated when considering the highway’s future.
“These (road designs) both have the opportunity to increase or decrease the amount of traffic that can be on Highway 252,” said Lief Garnass, an engineer with SRF Consulting. “Before we select any of the alternatives that are going to be evaluated in that draft environmental impact statement, these trade-offs between Highway 252 and the local roadways is really what needs to be considered and what we need input from the communities on as we start to really evaluate the technical differences and what this means for the overall environmental impacts.”
This comes after the Brooklyn Center Highway 252 Safety Task Force obtained previously private documents from MnDOT’s Technical Advisory Committee through Minnesota Government Data Practices and Freedom of Information Act requests, and questioned the project plans in presentations to the Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center city councils.
The ad-hoc task force recently told the Brooklyn Center council that MnDOT was planning to recommend a six-lane freeway model as the preferred alternative for the project in January 2022. The decision prioritized “increasing traffic speed and traffic numbers and downplaying safety, health, environment and community needs and overall equity,” task force member David Mulla said March 28.
However, it appeared that after the task force spoke with the Brooklyn Park council, smaller-scale alternates were again being considered by MnDOT, task force member Nahid Khan told the Brooklyn Center council.
Considering project alternatives
Each of the potential road designs, referred to as “alternatives” in technical jargon, is being evaluated for criteria including vehicle safety, vehicle mobility, walkability and bikeablity, environmental considerations and transit considerations, Garnass said.
Alternatives being considered include expressway designs, such as a six-lane expressway, a limited-access expressway and a four-lane expressway.
In freeway designs, lower-speed four-lane freeways, a traditional-design four-lane freeway and a six-lane freeway with or without managed lanes are being considered.
Based on public feedback, MnDOT is considering alternatives that would reduce the size or traffic flow on Highway 252, Garnass said.
These alternatives include converting Highway 252 to a low-speed four-lane expressway, converting Highway 252 to a transitway and disconnecting Highway 252 from Highway 610 to convert it into a three-lane local connector roadway.
“These alternatives fundamentally look at and consider the overall function and purpose of Highway 252 within Brooklyn Center, and this means that there are tradeoffs between Highway 252 itself as well as the local roadways that are being considered as part of the technical evaluation,” Garnass said. “Alternatives that reduce Highway 252, so these are those alternatives where we would limit the amount of traffic that could be on Highway 252, these provide some safety, mobility, walkability and bikeablilty benefits for Highway 252, but the tradeoff is those negative impacts are felt on the local roadways. Really this is due to drivers choosing different routes that aren’t driving on 252, and they’re choosing other routes such as Humboldt Avenue.”
Meanwhile, freeway alternatives can “provide some safety, mobility and walkability and bikeability benefits for both Highway 252 and local roadways, and these do provide those opportunities for (managed lanes, such MnPass or E-Z Pass lanes), but, as we know, these also have those higher risks for environmental impacts,” Garnass said.
Timeline
Broadly, MnDOT is conducting a Federal Environmental Impact Statement for the Highway 252 and Interstate 94 project corridor.
With the presentation, MnDOT provided a new estimated timeline for the lengthy EIS process.
In the near future, MnDOT plans to conduct a new round of community engagement for the project in spring 2022.
Following this engagement, project officials will make recommendations on which alternatives should advance to the next stage of study — and eventually towards a Scoping Decision Document — along with which alternatives should be abandoned.
The Scoping Decision Document is the first step towards preparing a draft Environmental Impact Statement. It is typically used to identify the range of projects and potential issues that will be analyzed in the Environmental Impact Statement.
Another round of community engagement will begin in fall 2022.
Following this, MnDOT tentatively plans to finish its Scoping Decision Document for the project in early 2023.
The agency expects the Environmental Impact Statement process to continue into 2025. Assuming construction is planned to move forward, final construction plans could be completed in 2026. Construction would move forward later that year.
Khan told the Sun Post in an email that the Highway 252 Safety Task Force previously believed that, based on the documents obtained from MnDOT through the Minnesota Government Data Practices and Freedom of Information Act requests, the Scoping Decision Document was planned to be drafted much earlier with only six-lane freeway models to be considered. She said the new project timeline laid out in MnDOT’s presentation would “allow for many previously unconsidered project alternatives to be developed for presentation to the general public as well as (the Brooklyn Center) and (Brooklyn Park) city councils and mayors, and other elected government officials, as well as the project Policy Advisory Committee. Such alternatives could include boulevard, parkway and greenway models.”
The new schedule also would mean time and opportunity for much more public comment, community engagement and general pressure to be responsive to demands to focus on safety, health and well-being, environment and ecology, community livability, connectivity, cohesion and overall equity for the people of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park, Khan said.
Interim safety improvements
MnDOT is planning to implement a series of safety improvements on Highway 252 in summer 2023.
“We heard that those are something that are really important,” said Aaron Tag, MnDOT public engagement manager.
For the intersections at 66th, 70th, 73rd and 81st Avenues, as well as Brookdale Drive, new pedestrian crosswalk pavement markings will be installed. Crossing times will also be increased at crosswalks.
Additional speed feedback trailers, which provide drivers with a live monitor of their travel speed from the roadside, will be deployed within the corridor.
At the 85th Avenue intersection, advance warning signal flashers will be installed, warning approaching drivers that the signal will soon be turning red.
At the Humboldt Avenue and 81st Avenue intersection, additional signal heads will be installed at the traffic light, and efforts will be made to improve the westbound to southbound turn movement.
The free right turn in the southwest corner of 66th Avenue is also planned to be removed.
“Signal ahead” pavement markings are planned for installation for northbound lanes near the 66th Avenue signal.
“One-way” signage is expected to be upgraded throughout the corridor.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson questioned why safety improvements would not be implemented earlier.
“Probably the biggest thing we have to work through is when we have funding available, and also ... there’s a number of design elements that need to get put together to implement those so that is a big reason for why we need to implement those in 2023,” Tag said.
Councilmember Dan Ryan said “difficult and daunting issues” have been raised, “but we have to square the imperatives of environmental and public health issues with the need for the safety and efficiency of the transportation of the public through the corridor in a way that will facilitate the continued growth of our city and the region.”
He said he would defer his continued questions to a later date.
Councilmember Marquita Butler asked to view a full summary of public comments MnDOT has received on the project.
