The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced Sept. 23 that there is probable cause to find that the Brooklyn Center Police Department and Michaels Stores, Inc., discriminated against a Black 16-year-old during a March 2019 incident.
According to the Department of Human Rights, a white store manager at the Brooklyn Center Michaels location called the police on a Black 16-year-old who intended to apply for a job, making false accusations about his actions.
Three white Brooklyn Center officers responded to the call with unjustified and unreasonable force, the Department of Human Rights said.
The actions of both parties violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act, the state’s civil rights law, according to the Department of Human Rights.
“The facts of this case are both shocking and unsurprising,” said Rebecca Lucero, Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner. “There was no reason for Michaels to call the police. And no Black child should ever have to plead for their life from police. What happened to this kid is a clear violation of his dignity and his civil rights. We can and must do better, especially when it comes to kids.”
Mayor Mike Elliott, the city's administration, and Michaels did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Police Department spokesperson deferred comment to the city's administration.
According to the Department of Human Rights memo on the incident, the 16-year-old entered the store to apply for a job.
While he was in the store, he attempted to apply online on his phone, while picking a few items up and juggling them and moving his feet to the music. He behaved “like a typical customer,” the memo states. “He was not bothering anyone. He was not being disruptive. No customers complained about him.”
A white store manager called the police and reported that “a kid,” who was “Black with dreads and has a black coat on” was “going through the store, playing with the balls, throwing stuff in the air, knocking stuff off shelves, just being 21,” according to the memo.
The manager then asked him to leave. Shortly after, he left the store.
Not knowing the manager called the police, he returned to the store saying he believed he was kicked out because of his race.
The manager blocked him from coming into the store, and the pair yelled at each other before he left. Surveillance video showed he did not touch anyone during the incident.
However, the manager called 911 a second time to report that a “tyrant customer” had returned to the store, acting hostile and touching employees.
Two police officers and a sergeant responded to the call. All three wore body cameras.
After speaking with the manager, the officers located the 5-foot-tall, 100 pound 16-year-old in another store in the shopping plaza.
Officers approached the minor, who backed away saying “don't touch me” and putting his hands in the air.
Both officers threw the minor on the ground, pulled his dreadlocks, put a knee in his back and handcuffed him.
“Don't kill me, I want to grow up,” the minor said while on the ground.
“Maybe you should stop fighting the police,” an officer responded.
The officers then jerked him by the handcuffs to a standing position and carried him outside, where they put him up against a brick wall.
While against the wall, the minor told officers, “I didn't do anything,” “I want to grow up,” and “I want to live.”
The minor was “not armed and never attempted to strike the officers, made no attempt to flee, raised his hands in the surrender posture and was clearly frightened,” the memo states. “Nevertheless, respondent's officers failed to adhere to their own training protocols and policies when they used force.”
Officers characterized their actions when justifying their use of force, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.
“In their official reports, Officer 1's written statements that (the minor) 'fought with police officers,' and threw a 'temper tantrum,' were belied by the footage,” the memo states. “Similarly, Officer 2's self-serving claim that he 'assisted (the minor) up from the ground' is a gross mischaracterization of what really happened. Finally, the body worn camera footage shows that Officer 1’s claim that he had commanded (the minor) to place his hands behind his back – which he wrote on a form justifying his use of force against (the minor) – was false.”
Employees at the Michaels location alleged that the manager had exhibited a pattern of discrimination against Black customers.
“Other employees were aware of this manager’s pattern of racially profiling customers by treating Black people differently than white people including increased surveillance of Black people when they came into the store and asking employees to regularly surveil Black customers but only asking employees to watch white customers who were clearly under the influence of drugs,” the memo states.
“Video footage and witness testimony directly contradicts the narrative that the manager gave to the police when she called them and falsely described (the minor's) behavior and conduct,” the memo continues. “She intentionally described him as an older, physically aggressive Black man – mimicking false racial stereotypes about Black men. In fact, video footage shows that (he) was a 16-year-old boy moving through the store like a typical customer. He was not a 'tyrant,' as the manager claimed, and the store’s surveillance footage disproves any claim that (he) was trying to touch employees. The false statements that are directly contradicted by video and witness testimony were simply an excuse to eject (him) from the store, and suggest that the manager’s behavior was motivated by (his) race.”
The Department of Human Rights said it would seek structural change through a conciliated settlement agreement with the Brooklyn Center Police Department and Michaels Stores, and monetary relief for the victim.
