A Brooklyn Center child who was reported missing May 18 was later found safe by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, at 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched on a report of a child abduction in the area of 70th Avenue North and Camden Avenue North.
The missing child's mother reported that an acquaintance of hers drove in a vehicle with her 5-month-old daughter.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., a Hennepin County Sheriff's Deputy found the missing child safe with her biological father in the 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. The Brooklyn Center Police Department's investigation remains open to determine if any criminal charges are warranted in the case.
The mother's acquaintance has been cleared of any wrong-doing and is not considered a suspect in the incident.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department has been assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.