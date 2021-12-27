Sorry, an error occurred.
Community Editor
A 16-year-old girl reported missing Dec. 20 remains missing, according to the Brooklyn Park police department.
Jymirah Jacqueline Chatman, 16, was reported missing at 6:20 a.m. Dec. 20. She was last seen at her home the previous night prior to 11 p.m.
Before apparently leaving home, Chatman left a note stating that she was leaving but would return.
Investigators determined that at approximately 4 a.m. she was a passenger in a blue 2002 Toyota Camry that was involved in a single car crash near Mauston, Wisconsin.
She is “believed to be in Detroit with a 32-year-old man,” said Deputy Chief Mark Bruley. “We asked the FBI for help.”
She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shoes, a black coat with pink fur, and a black backpack.
Anyone with information on the case can contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
