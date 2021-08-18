A minor was fatally shot in Brooklyn Park Aug. 17, according to the Police Department.
At 3:42 p.m., Brooklyn Park Police officers were dispatched to the African Market, at 5700 Brookdale Drive, on a report of a shooting.
The business is located north of Brooklyn Boulevard and Brookdale Drive, and east of Zane Avenue, across the street from the Dairy Queen, White Castle and Walgreens on Zane.
Arriving officers found a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers rendered first aid to the victim, and he was transported to a hospital by ambulance. The victim died at the hospital due to his injuries.
According to the Police Department, investigators believe that the suspect walked up to a stationary car in the parking lot and shot the victim while he was sitting in his vehicle.
The motive for the shooting is unclear, but officers believe that several suspects were involved in the shooting and fled on foot following the incident.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
