The League of Women Voters of Golden Valley will host a virtual forum with candidates for the Minnesota State Supreme Court 6:30-7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
The candidates are incumbent Justice Paul Thissen and Michelle MacDonald.
A link to view the forum live will be available at ccxmedia.org. Questions for the candidates may be sent to lwvgv@lwvmn.org at least one day before the forum.
