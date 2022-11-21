Lunds & Byerlys has been named a 2022 Outstanding Disability Employer by Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation, a statewide organization that supports the disability community.
Lunds & Byerlys was nominated by Partnership Resources, Inc., a nonprofit that connects adults with disabilities to employers. Partnership Resources has helped place adults with disabilities in three Lunds & Byerlys locations: Spring Gate Shopping Center, 5725 Duluth Street in Golden Valley; 3777 Park Center Boulevard in St. Louis Park; and Highland Bridge, 2170 Ford Parkway in St. Paul.
Successful roles at the store for the adults with disabilities include custodial, courtesy clerk and cashier.
In a press release, Partnership Resources CEO Julie K. Zbaracki said Lunds & Byerlys offered needed opportunities for their clients to thrive.
“We are grateful to partner with Lunds & Byerlys, a trailblazer that has a long history of knowing the value that individuals with disabilities bring to the workplace,” Zbaracki continued. “Lunds & Byerlys gives the individuals a steady paycheck at a job the individuals like and can succeed at. They are valued members of the team and hope to continue to work at their store for many years to come. Management at each location goes above and beyond to support individuals with disabilities in the workplace.”
The grocer was presented with the award by MOHR President Julie Johnson Nov. 18 at its Highland Bridge location. Attendees included local elected leaders, Lunds and Byerlys staff and individuals with disabilities who work at the stores.
In the release, Brian Kopp, vice president of retail operations at Lunds & Byerlys, wrote: “We deeply value a diverse workforce where every member of our company’s family plays a meaningful role in creating a sensational working and shopping experience. Our company, our community and our world are all a better place when we focus on the abilities of each individual and ensure everyone has an opportunity to succeed.”
Other employers who support the work of Partnership Resources includes Marshall’s in Crystal, Cub in Brooklyn Park South, HomeGoods Plymouth, and Trader Joe’s St. Louis Park.
