Lunds & Byerlys has been named a 2022 Outstanding Disability Employer by Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation, a statewide organization that supports the disability community.

Lunds & Byerlys was nominated by Partnership Resources, Inc., a nonprofit that connects adults with disabilities to employers. Partnership Resources has helped place adults with disabilities in three Lunds & Byerlys locations: Spring Gate Shopping Center, 5725 Duluth Street in Golden Valley; 3777 Park Center Boulevard in St. Louis Park; and Highland Bridge, 2170 Ford Parkway in St. Paul.

