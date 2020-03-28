For the continued safety of staff and visitors and in compliance with Gov. Tim Walz’s March 25 executive order involving public accommodations, the Minnesota Historical Society will extend temporary closure of its historic sites and museums. All historical society locations will remain closed to the public through May 1.
In addition, all public events, field trips and rentals are suspended through May 1.
Staff members who can work from home are doing so, and critical staff is ensuring the security of historic sites and resources. There is no change in staffing through April.
Society leadership is closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19 and is in regular contact with federal and state health officials.
For more information, visit mnhs.org/covid-19.
