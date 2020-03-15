In response to the Minnesota Department of Health’s newest COVID-19 recommendations, the Minnesota Historical Society has decided to close all historic sites and museums to the public through March 31.
As part of this temporary closure, all public events, field trips and rentals are also suspended.
Updates about individual events will be available on mnhs.org/calendar and MNHS social media.
The health and safety of the society's guests, staff, volunteers, interns and community is the highest priority. MNHS is closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19 and is in contact with federal and state health officials. MNHS will regularly reassess this temporary closure.
For more information, visit mnhs.org/covid-19.
