A Minneapolis man died in a car crash in Brooklyn Center Oct. 23.

Javier Granados, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

At approximately 9:24 p.m., Granados was traveling northbound exiting Highway 100 to Humboldt Avenue, near the intersection with Interstate 694, when the vehicle lost control and rolled down the embankment.

The vehicle then came to a stop, landing on its side on Highway 100.

