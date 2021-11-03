A Minneapolis man died in a car crash in Brooklyn Center Oct. 23.
Javier Granados, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
At approximately 9:24 p.m., Granados was traveling northbound exiting Highway 100 to Humboldt Avenue, near the intersection with Interstate 694, when the vehicle lost control and rolled down the embankment.
The vehicle then came to a stop, landing on its side on Highway 100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.