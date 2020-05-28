Metro Transit has announced that bus and light rail service will be suspended.
Here is the statement: "Out of concern for the safety of our customers and employees, Metro Transit will suspend all bus and light rail service through the weekend.
METRO Blue Line airport shuttle service will continue to operate between Terminals 1 and 2 and Fort Snelling. This service is for essential trips only with face covering and social distancing protocol still in effect.
As the situation remains fluid, this suspension will be re-evaluated as events progress.
An update regarding the return to service will be posted here and sent via Rider Alert by 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 31."
