Virus Outbreak Minnesota

In this Monday, March 23, 2020, photo, Metro Transit busses travel with the hashtag #STAYHOMEMN during the coronavirus outbreak on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

 Carlos Gonzalez

Metro Transit has announced that bus and light rail service will be suspended.

Here is the statement: "Out of concern for the safety of our customers and employees, Metro Transit will suspend all bus and light rail service through the weekend.

This suspension includes all Metro Transit bus, light rail, and Northstar service with one exception.

METRO Blue Line airport shuttle service will continue to operate between Terminals 1 and 2 and Fort Snelling. This service is for essential trips only with face covering and social distancing protocol still in effect.
 
Metro Mobility is continuing to operate where it is safe to do so throughout the service area. If you have questions, contact the Metro Mobility Service Center at 651-602-1111 or metromobility@metc.state.mn.us.

As the situation remains fluid, this suspension will be re-evaluated as events progress.

An update regarding the return to service will be posted here and sent via Rider Alert by 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 31."

