Coming up

Champlin travels to Hamel at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, and hosts St. Michael at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. The Logators are then off until Tuesday, July 6, when they travel to Class B top-ranked Chanhassen at 7:15 p.m. They follow with a home game Wednesday, July 7, against the Class A 10th-ranked Minneapolis MudCats.