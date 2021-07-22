Everything is clicking for the Champlin Logators Class B amateur baseball team right now as the squad won two more games last week.
The Logators (24-8 overall, 9-0 Metro Minny League) dominated Chaska 12-0 on July 13 and added a 9-0 win over St. Michael on July 15.
Champlin 12, Chaska 0
Champlin only needed seven innings to dispatch the Chaska Cubs on the road July 13.
Ethan Mocchi was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Jack Puder was 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.
Sam Riola finished 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Reid Conlee was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Bryce Nelson was 2-for-4 with a run scored, and Dylan Wilson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Jeff Heuer added an RBI, and Derek Heldman scored twice. Josh Peterson also scored a run.
Jerry Gooley through six shutout innings. He allowed four hits and struck out four. Peterson struck out the side in one inning on the mound.
Champlin 9, St. Michael 0
Rain forced the Logators to postpone the trip to St. Michael until July 15, but it didn’t cool off the sticks as Champlin won 9-0 to remain undefeated in the Metro Minny League.
Puder was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Riola also hit a home run and added two RBIs. Heldman was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Bryce Nelson and Heuer were both 2-for-6. Heuer scored twice, and Nelson crossed home plate once.
Matt Marek also scored twice, and Levi Brening added a run scored.
Nick Larson was 2-for-2 with a double, and Jon Koenig also doubled.
Riola started and allowed a hit and two walks in seven innings, striking out 15 batters. Jack Haring struck out four in two innings, allowing a hit.
