The Metropolitan Council recently named the city of Golden Valley as a $224,000 grant recipient.
According to a press release by the Metropolitan Council, the funds will go toward the construction of two homes in Golden Valley.
The release continued that Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity and Greater Metropolitan Housing Corporation had applied for Minnesota Housing Impact Funds to assist in the construction of the two homes, and that the homes would “remain affordable for 99 years.”
Funds will be disbursed to the Golden Valley Home Ownership Program for Equity, a City Hall initiative that aims to make city-owned vacant property open for affordable housing development. The program is headed by Cherie Shoquist, the city’s housing and economic development manager.
Per the city, the program works as follows: “Through its Public Land Disposition Policy, the City provides a land write-down as an incentive for development of homes affordable at less than 115% of Area Median Income, with a priority for affordability at 80% or 60% of AMI. Priority is given to proposals from organizations with demonstrated success in building relationships of trust with Black, Indigenous, and people of color and in serving first generation homebuyers.”
Four properties have been identified for the program in 2022-2023: two on Douglas Drive, one on Meander Road, and one on Circle Down. Another four properties on Lilac Drive are identified for the program in 2023-2024.
According to a press release by the Metropolitan Council, the grant is one of several totaling $2 million that will “expand affordable homeownership opportunities in communities and for populations that are underserved.”
