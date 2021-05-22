A color guard participates in a past Memorial Day service at Wolfe Park in St. Louis Park. This year, St. Louis Park American Legion Post 282 will host the Memorial Day service 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the park, 3700 Monterey Dr. For more information, contact the post at slppost282@aol.com or 952-929-9016. (Submitted photo)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.