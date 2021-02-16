Brooklyn Park residents can meet their City Council virtually at the Brooklyn Park Community Assembly meeting set for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

Attendees will have an opportunity to ask the council questions and share their priorities with them during the virtual meeting.

Registration is encouraged but not required. To register for or access the meeting, which will be hosted via Microsoft Teams, visit brooklynpark.org/bpca-feb.

Contact Brenda Morales with questions at 763-315-8466 or at brenda.morales@brooklynpark.org.

