Brooklyn Park residents can meet their City Council virtually at the Brooklyn Park Community Assembly meeting set for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
Attendees will have an opportunity to ask the council questions and share their priorities with them during the virtual meeting.
Registration is encouraged but not required. To register for or access the meeting, which will be hosted via Microsoft Teams, visit brooklynpark.org/bpca-feb.
Contact Brenda Morales with questions at 763-315-8466 or at brenda.morales@brooklynpark.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.