The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Tina Marie Hallet as the pedestrian fatally struck by a motorist April 6 in Brooklyn Center.

Hallet, 42, was struck on the 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard at 8:42 p.m. She was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital, where she died at 4:48 p.m. April 10.

Hallet died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries, and the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death an accident.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department is investigating the incident.

