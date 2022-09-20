The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled a drowning earlier this summer in Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake an accident.

According to the coroner’s report, 24-year-old Khelil Ahmad Azad of Buffalo died of a freshwater drowning in the lake July 5.

