A medical device manufacturing firm with a facility in Brooklyn Park is aiming to expand its operations with financial help from the state, city officials said July 25.
Biomerics, a Salt Lake City-based firm, asked the Brooklyn Park City Council to support their application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Minnesota Investment Fund program to expand their operation.
The council unanimously supported the plan.
“I’m glad to see that Biomerics is doing so well here in Brooklyn Park,” said Councilmember Susan Pha. “I remember when you first came in here in 2016 – we were really excited.”
The Minnesota Investment Fund provides forgivable loans and low interest loans to assist in the creation of jobs and expand businesses.
Awards are determined by the number of jobs created and retained by the business. Loans are not forgiven or must be paid back at an accelerated rate if the borrower does not create as many jobs as were promised.
The program provides funds to local units of government, which act as a pass-through for the grants or loans.
In 2016, Biomerics used an $800,000 Minnesota Investment Fund award to buy machinery and fund its existing Brooklyn Park facility, located at 10351 Xylon Ave. N.
The business now houses 178 jobs at its facility.
Now, with a request for a $1 million forgivable loan, the company aims to create 50 new positions and double the facility’s square footage from 60,000 square feet to 120,000 square feet, expanding their catheter division.
The company plans to invest $5 million to expand its operations, and the loan would be used to purchase machinery and equipment.
The loan would have a 0% interest rate and a term of five to seven years.
The final allocation to the company would be determined after a state review of the application and project plans.
Without the funding from the state, the company would likely move to another city in Minnesota or relocate the operation to Utah, according to Daniela Lorenz, business development coordinator for the city.
As part of the application, the company is required to participate with the joint Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center Booklynk program and hire interns through the youth workforce development program.
Brooklyn Park “will keep up to $100,000 of the total MIF award to be used as part of a revolving loan fund program,” Lorenz wrote in the council’s meeting materials. “The funds retained from Biomerics can then be used to fund additional business expansion and relocation projects in the city that meet the MIF program requirements. Staff continues to work with DEED staff to fully understand how retained funds can be used to support future business development projects in the city.”
Entry level jobs created through the program will be paid approximately $17 per hour, while engineering or supply chain jobs will likely have a salary of $70,000 to $80,000, according to representative from Biomerics.
Lorenz said that while the city cannot mandate that the jobs be given to Brooklyn Park residents, the city works to ensure that jobs are posted to local college job boards, and it’s “kind of all hands on deck to make sure that people know about these opportunities.”
