Candidates Tony McGarvey and Daniel Goba were voted to be on the ballot for a special election to fill a vacant seat in the Brooklyn Park City Council.
Tony McGarvey had 295 votes, Rev. Daniel Goba had 89 and Yelena S. Kurdyumova had 41.
Tuesday night’s primary election was held because more than two candidates filed for the special election. Both Goba and McGarvey will advance to the special election to be held on Aug. 8. Susan Pha previously held the council seat, but resigned Jan. 3 after being elected to the Minnesota Senate.
Both Goba and McGarvey are Brooklyn Park residents and have served the community in a number of capacities. McGarvey was a first responder and Goba is a mental health practitioner. Both residents are determined to explore strategies that would ultimately benefit Brooklyn Park and its residents.
“I am running because Democracy is not a spectator sport. This concept that we all hold so dear, begins right here at the city level,” McGarvey wrote in the Sun Post Voter's Guide. “Right now, in the west district, we can put one more authentic voice on the Brooklyn Park City Council to advocate for genuine public safety, responsible business growth, strategic development, and a higher standard of living in Brooklyn Park.”
McGarvey stands on a platform focused on investments in housing and businesses, making living situations more affordable and Brooklyn Park a more enticing community for businesses to establish themselves. McGarvey hopes to create more relief for Brooklyn Park residents who he feels carry the burden of commercial and property taxes.
“My priority for economic development is strategy,” McGarvey wrote in the Sun Post Voter's Guide. “Doing all that we can to ensure that future Brooklyn Park development is done in a way that puts the city and its residents in the best position possible. By considering the impact on employment and employment opportunities; the additional draw any development will have on public services; and whether the development, in its finished state, has strong potential of becoming a genuine asset to the community, we will set our city up for a better future.”
Goba’s focus has been to put equity at Brooklyn Park’s core.
During a candidate forum in April led by the League of Women Voters, Goba emphasized that Brooklyn Park needs be a city run by its citizens.
Goba wrote that he would like to see more citizen input to “help inform critical decisions.”
Affordable housing was a topic that both candidates seemed to agree on during the April candidate forum.
“Together, we can improve our streets, parks, trails, and sidewalks and increase the support for our police and fire departments, new small and micro businesses,” Goba wrote on his website. “It is essential to safeguard our community in ways that reflect the wants and needs of every resident.”
As a mental health practitioner, Goba notes the importance of including mental health professions in public safety policy. Goba hopes to embed mental health professionals in any such Brooklyn Park police work that involves mental health situations.
Development is another key topic in Goba’s platform. Goba plans to stimulate economic development with tax incentives, grants and loans for small businesses.
With incentives for businesses to come into Brooklyn Park, both Goba and McGarvey agreed that stipulations should be in place that community workers and professionals be considered over outside sources.
“If we give people opportunities to come into our community when we give them tax breaks, our communities should benefit,” Goba said.
“There’s been a lot of development along there [Highway 610],” McGarvey said during the April candidate forum, “and much of that came with tax increment financing. I believe that without having tied any community benefit protections or worker protections to those tax increment finance dollars, we have just placed that burden on homeowners and their property taxes.”
The special election is Aug. 8.
