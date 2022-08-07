The 2022 primary election will be on Aug. 9, with local, county, state and federal candidates on the ballot.
In Brooklyn Center, voters will select two mayoral candidates from a field of four to advance to the November general election, while the field of nine City Council candidates will be narrowed to four.
Brooklyn Park voters will eliminate one of the three candidates for mayor.
There are four candidates running for Brooklyn Park’s Central District seat, and voters will select two to advance to the general election.
The field of five candidates for the West District seat will also be narrowed to two candidates.
Democrats in Senate District 38 will eliminate one candidate while the others will advance to the general election.
Meanwhile, at the county level, seven candidates are seeking the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and three candidates are running for Hennepin County Sheriff.
In the 5th Congressional District, five DFL and three Republican candidates will be on the primary ballot.
Voters guides are available for each of these races at post.mnsun.com.
Early absentee voting is currently open, while early in-person voting runs Aug. 2-8.
In Brooklyn Park, in-person early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, at 5200 85th Ave. N.
In Brooklyn Center, in-person absentee voting is available at City Hall, at 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway.
Voters in either city can cast an in-person absentee ballot at the Hennepin County Elections office, at 300 S. 6th St., Minneapolis, on the public service level.
On Primary Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
