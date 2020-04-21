Mask collection will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Robbinsdale

 Public Safety Building, 4101 Hubbard Ave. N., Robbinsdale

Robbinsdale Community assistance is requested for residents and staff at long-term care facilities. On April 17, Gov. Tim Walz asked the public to help battle COVID-19 in their communities by dropping off homemade cloth masks at fire stations statewide 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Masks will be delivered to Robbinsdale’s long-term care facilities and group homes.

The mask drop off will be at the Public Safety Building, 4101 Hubbard Ave. N., shown in the image with this post. If community members are able to make masks that they would like to donate to this effort, please bring them to the front of the public safety building and volunteers from the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce will be sorting them in to groups of 25 for same day distribution to the facilities.

