The 9th Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday of Service will be 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Breck School, 123 Ottawa Ave. N., Golden Valley.
For nearly a decade, Golden Valley-based organization Sweet Potato Comfort Pie has hosted the day of celebration, reflection, facilitated conversation and homemade sweet potato pie on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.
This year marks King’s 94th birthday, and so 94 pies will be baked and shared. This year’s holiday of service theme is “Edify with Sweet Potato Comfort Pie: A Piece of Unity in Action.”
The event is free and open for all to attend. There will be a Zoom link available for those that would like to livestream the event.
Attendees are welcome to come early for the 1 p.m. unveiling of a photo exhibit, “Character Values: Upholding Our Beloved Community,” featuring seven honorees: Melvin Giles, Sharon Day, Wokie Weah, Nothundu and Vusi Zulu, Elaine Wynne and Larry Johnson.
The program will include a keynote speech by Ella Gates-Mahmoud, music, a procession of pies, and facilitated discussion led by youth volunteers on racial history and the future. Participants will also be given a slice of pie, a gesture meant to create a sense of shared celebration.
“The simple but powerful act of preparing and sharing sweet potato pie is a revered practice for comforting one another and strengthening our human connection,” says a press release by Sweet Potato Comfort Pie.
The event is sponsored by or in partnership with Room & Board, the City of Golden Valley, The League of Women Voters of Golden Valley, Lunds & Byerlys, Twin Cities Nonviolent, Upper Room, King Arthur Baking Company, C.H. Robinson and Robbinsdale Area Schools.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.