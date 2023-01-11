The 9th Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday of Service will be 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Breck School, 123 Ottawa Ave. N., Golden Valley.

For nearly a decade, Golden Valley-based organization Sweet Potato Comfort Pie has hosted the day of celebration, reflection, facilitated conversation and homemade sweet potato pie on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

