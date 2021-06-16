The Golden Valley farmers market, Market in the Valley, will kick off the summer season 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 20, under the city watertower, 7800 Golden Valley Rd. This year, the market will run every Sunday at that time until Oct. 10.
Board member Linda Loomis said the vendor line-up has greatly increased from last season, in addition to the booths hosted by community groups and nonprofit organizations.
Loomis added that music will also return to the market after a hiatus due to COVID-19. She said acts had been fully booked through October.
Still, no special events or children’s activities have been planned for this market season. Loomis said care was being taken to not promote too many events that would cause shoppers to linger on the market grounds too long, due to the ending of the pandemic.
“We’re excited to be back and to see everybody. It’s going to be a fun summer,” she said.
