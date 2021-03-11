crystal neighbors

Residents in Crystal have until Monday, March 15, to nominate a neighbor for the “Neighbors Recognizing Neighbors” award.

For the fifth straight year, the awards will honor and thank great neighbors in Crystal.

If you have a kind and thoughtful neighbor who helps out, volunteers in the community or was there in an emergency, the city wants to celebrate them.

The chosen nominees will receive their award at the Tuesday, April 20, council meeting, during National Volunteer Week.

Complete and submit the Neighbors Recognizing Neighbors nomination form by visiting bit.ly/3vi6gan.

Hard copies are available by clicking here, or by visiting Crystal City Hall, 4141 Douglas Drive, and the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive.

