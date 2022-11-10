Maranatha Christian Academy student Emerson Olson, 12, was selected to participate in the 35th Bjorling Music Festival at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The festival included 208 musicians from 65 schools in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments