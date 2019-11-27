Crystal residents may drop off grass, brush, leaves, garden waste and other yard waste for no charge at the Maple Grove yard waste site, 10300 Maple Grove Pkwy. N., Maple Grove.

The site is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

However, the site closes for the season on Friday, Nov. 30, and will not reopen until April 1.

By state law, leaves and other yard waste cannot go into the trash or recycling cart.

Info: mgyardwaste.com or 763-420-4886

