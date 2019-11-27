Crystal residents may drop off grass, brush, leaves, garden waste and other yard waste for no charge at the Maple Grove yard waste site, 10300 Maple Grove Pkwy. N., Maple Grove.
The site is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
However, the site closes for the season on Friday, Nov. 30, and will not reopen until April 1.
By state law, leaves and other yard waste cannot go into the trash or recycling cart.
Info: mgyardwaste.com or 763-420-4886
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.