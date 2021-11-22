A man was shot Nov. 20 on Brooklyn Boulevard, and no suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting.

According to the police department, at 8:16 p.m., officers were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a man with several gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical attention to the male, who was transported to the hospital.

According to Deputy Chief Mark Bruley, the victim is alive but remains in critical condition.

The department used a helicopter and K-9 unit to attempt to track a suspect, but were in successful.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, Bruley said.

Investigators believe that the suspect and victim know each other.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

