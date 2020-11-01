A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Oct. 31 on the 5500 block of Yates Avenue North in Crystal.
According to the Crystal Police Department, county dispatch received a phone call just after 9 p.m. regarding a man having been shot. Crystal Police officers responded and found the man inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers, along with paramedics, attempted lifesaving care for the victim, but he died at the scene from his injuries.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Crime Lab responded to assist in processing the crime scene.
Those at the residence at the time of the shooting were transported to the Police Department for questioning. The department continues to investigate the incident.
It is not believed the shooting was random and there is no danger to the public.
Those with more information about this shooting are urged to call the department tip line at 763-531-1020.
