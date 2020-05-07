No one yet arrested, investigation remains active
A man was shot during the evening of May 6 in Brooklyn Center.
According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the department was dispatched to an address on the 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue on a report of a man who had been shot.
Responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics offered medical aid to the victim, who was then transported to an area hospital by ambulance. According to the police department, the victim sustained serious injuries.
While no arrests have yet been made in the investigation, “There was a significant police presence in the area while numerous officers and a K-9 searched for suspects and evidence,” Police Commander Garett Flesland wrote in a press release. “Although there have not been any arrests made yet, this investigation remains extremely active with officers/detectives working to locate and speak with additional witnesses as well as searching for additional evidence. Based on evidence recovered so far, we do not believe this to be a random incident.”
The Brooklyn Center Police Department was assisted by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Lab, the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the Crystal Police Department and the Metro Transit Police Department.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.