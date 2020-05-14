One man was killed and several more were injured as a result of a wrong-way crash two days ago on Highway 169 in Brooklyn Park.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ahmud Carrington, 22, of Minneapolis, died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash March 13 at approximately 1:15 a.m. He died at North Memorial Hospital.
Carrington was traveling northbound on Highway 169 in a Chevy Impala near County Road 81. The vehicle collided with a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 169. According to the State Patrol, the Altima traveling the wrong way on the highway was driven by Yana Olsen, 28, of Lester Prairie. Olsen sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to North Memorial Hospital.
Also injured in the crash were Ashley Behrendt, 22, of Rush City, Valentino Jackson, 23, of Minneapolis, and Brooklyn Simonitch, of St. Paul. All of these individuals were in the Chevy Impala with Carrington, sustained non-life threatening injuries, and were taken to North Memorial Hospital.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and road conditions were dry, according to the State Patrol.
