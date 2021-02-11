A Minneapolis man died after he was stabbed in the early morning hours of Feb. 6 in a domestic incident, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Gus Lewis Jr., 40, was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at North Memorial Health Hospital after sustaining a stab wound to the chest, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
At approximately 12:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Humboldt Avenue North on a report of a stabbing, Cmdr. Garett Flesland said.
Upon arriving, officers found Lewis in a vehicle with a stab wound to the chest. Officers rendered first aid to Lewis and transported him to the hospital, where he later died from his wounds.
Officers arrested an adult female at the scene on suspicion of the stabbing. This woman was in a long-term relationship with Lewis, but they had not been living together at the time of the incident, police said.
At the time of the stabbing, the woman was trying to remove Lewis from her home, according to investigators.
“The suspect is being released while additional investigation takes place and some evidence is processed,” said Flesland. “The attorneys are still unsure if criminal charges are appropriate or not.”
The investigation into the incident remains open and ongoing, Flesland said.
