A man who allegedly jumped a fence and shut off a valve supplying the main pipeline of oxygen to all North Memorial Hospital patients in December has been charged with felony property damage.
Larry Raduenz Jr., 39, of Robbinsdale, was charged Feb. 5 with one count of first-degree property damage with a foreseeable risk to bodily harm, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 5 years and/or $10,000.
The incident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Dec. 27 at the hospital on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue in Robbinsdale. Raduenz was observed, on hospital security footage, walking into the atrium and unplugging a television. The complaint said Raduenz wore a “distinct hat and jacket,” and in the seven minutes between the time he was first spotted in the atrium to the time the oxygen valve was shut off, Raduenz was seen exiting the atrium, approaching the fenced area containing the oxygen tanks and emerging from the west side of the main tank.
Approximately four minutes later, a hospital engineer was notified that pressure in the oxygen tank’s main valves was dropping rapidly, according to the complaint. When staff members reached the tanks, they discovered the zip ties and stainless steel latches that held the valves open had been broken. The engineer noted in the report that it would have taken “a lot of effort to break the zip ties and latches.”
According to the complaint, the hospital staff members told law enforcement investigators that if it had taken much longer to fix the issue, “the oxygen would have depleted and could have caused injury or death to multiple patients.”
Raduenz was arrested Feb. 5 outside a homeless shelter in St. Paul after the hospital’s security footage was matched with photos in a law enforcement database, the complaint reads. The suspect initially denied tampering with the tank but admitted that he had been “angry with the hospital,” and that he frequented the hospital.
Later, in a recorded interview, the complaint reported Raduenz changed his statement, positing that he “may have” tampered with the tanks, and had heard from law enforcement that zip ties and latches had been broken to access the valves. The complaint countered that claim, stating that “had there been contact with deputies on prior occasion, they would have arrested Defendant, which did not occur.”
Raduenz is being detained on $20,000 bail.
