The OGP advocates telling important stories to children, like John Hendrix’s picture book, “Shooting at the Stars: the Christmas Truce of 1914.” It is a fictionalized version of a true story: a British soldier writes home about Christmas Eve in 1914, when bitter foes cross enemy lines to celebrate the holiday and share songs, games, food, and stories of family back home. When commanding officers furiously ordered them back to work, the soldier writes: “We spent the rest of the night firing into the air, shooting at the stars to avoid killing friends.”
A hundred years later, we still miss the magnificent star leading Wise Men, bearing gifts, to the newborn Prince of Peace. We’re too often blind to stars leading us to the core tenet of every major world religion: Love God by loving the neighbor as self.
I started telling stories beneath starry skies, around campfires in the 1960s when I was running camping trips for children living in poverty. For millenia, people have gathered by fires, telling stories about characters found in starry constellations. Still today, we call famous actors “stars” in media stories. Years ago a Native American storyteller friend told me that fiery stars above and campfires below were “Indian TV,” and I have witnessed the magic of fire to enrich the lives of young people impoverished by the inability to detach from electronic screens. Campfire invites them to sit and talk.
The sky is the same for everyone, worldwide, but individual tellers move stories, each in their own way. Perseus slaying the Medusa and saving Andromeda from the giant fish, Cetus, is called a Greek myth, but it’s also an African tale because Andromeda’s parents are rulers of Ethiopia. Some cultures in Africa see the constellation we call “the Big Dipper” as a giraffe, and enslaved African-Americans told stories about following “the drinking gourd.” Why? Because the two stars furthest from the handle of the “dipper” or “gourd” pointed north, to freedom. Some Native Americans called those two stars the “tree” pointing to the “immoveable star.” Similarly, the constellation “Scorpio,” in some stories, is the scorpion biting mighty hunter Orion to curb his unhealthy pride; to some South Sea Islanders, that shape is a fish hook feeding the people.
If you want to get a quick idea of worldwide storytelling in general, seek out “The World of Storytelling,” or almost any other book by storyteller Anne Pellowski. As librarian for UNESCO, Anne traveled the world, collecting diverse stories and myriad means of telling them. “Star Stories” by Anita Ganeri gathers star legends from around the world, and “Johnny Breadless” is a children’s tale written in 1921 by a French soldier who participated in the 1914 Christmas truce. This book recently gained stardom, rescued from being out of print by Jack Zipes’ Little Mole and Honey Bear Press.
Reading great tales to children is education flying high, but if you want to learn to tell a story, land on one you love. If it speaks to you, you’ll delight others when you tell it. Instead of trying to remember all the written words, make an outline of what happens in what order. Create “mind pictures” of each part, and use your own words to animate the tale for your listener(s). Smile, relax, and look them in the eye, one at a time, as you let the characters speak in their own voice. Don’t tell us the soldier told his Mom how they quit shooting on Dec. 24. Make him sound like a real young person, scared, and lonesome for home: “Mother, you won’t believe it. An enemy soldier sang ‘Silent Night’ in German, and somehow we all had courage to drop our weapons and celebrate Christmas Eve together.”
Children are usually more forgiving than adults, so it need not be perfect. They’ll probably ask for it again, and each time you tell it, you get better. Telling important stories to the children in your life is the best gift ever, sharing deep connection, beneath the stars, at school, at bedtime, or on the phone or Zoom in a time of COVID.
