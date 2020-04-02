Nonna Rosa’s Ristorante Italiano owner Tina Suglia waved hello to a camera from a table loaded with an assortment of cocktail spirits last week.
“Hi everybody! On the patio at Nonna Rosa’s. I know you can’t see it right now, it’s extremely empty and a little sad for that reason,” she said. “But, it’s the time of year where we start cleaning it up and getting it ready for all the dining guests anyway so really you’re not missing much.”
Local restaurants have been forced to think “outside the dining room” when it comes to doing business during the COVID-19 pandemic, not limited to creative ways to get food to customers not allowed to step inside their doors.
For Suglia, it’s having a drink with her customers at one of the restaurant’s “Virtual Happy Hours,” a series of live broadcasts on Facebook. In them, she shares a recipe for one of her restaurant’s signature drinks and talks comfort food and the strangeness of the “new normal.”
The restaurant is one of several that have remained open despite the fact that no one can come inside.
“There’s lots of dining options here on ‘Eat Street,’” said Suglia, referencing the Star Tribune’s labeling of the area as a ‘little Eat Street’ last fall. “Even if you can’t physically go in and dine, just know we’re all here, working hard, trying to take care of what we can to keep things moving smooth.”
